Mental health fundraiser

Dunedin entertainer Jenny Kendrick, who performs as Jenny B. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

Dunedin entertainer Jenny Kendrick, who performs as Jenny B, is set to host a special charity event tomorrow at Errick’s Venue in Princes St.

Entertainment After Dark with Jenny B will begin at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

The event is a fundraiser for local mental health organisation Weka (Wellness Empathy Kindness Aotearoa).

The night of diverse entertainment includes rock bands Joe Public and Soul Deep, as well as six comedians.

There will also be a burlesque act by Verona Vega and performances by two drag artists.

The entry fee is $25, payable at the door, with all proceeds going directly to the charity organisation.

In addition to this, Jenny B has launched a weekly dance session called Dance for Joy with Jenny B.

The sessions, held every Tuesday at South Dunedin Community Hall from 1pm-2.30pm, offer an opportunity for older people to enjoy dancing for fun and fitness.

"We just dance our little toes off," she said.

No previous dance experience is needed and it is an opportunity to get the body moving and celebrate in a positive environment.

The event is organised by Age Concern Otago and costs a gold coin donation.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz