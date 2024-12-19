Merry Christmas, see you next year

Photo: Gregor Richardson

After another roller-coaster year for Dunedin and New Zealand, it is an achievement to stay positive and keep smiling.

Covid-19 continues to circulate, the cost-of-living crisis and job losses mean a tough Christmas for many and our community has been out in force to protest the government cuts to the new Dunedin hospital.

Throughout this year, The Star team have kept their fingers on the pulse — sharing stories of community resilience, the triumphs and tragedies, good times and bad.

The hazy, lazy days of summer lie just ahead for those of us lucky enough to get a break over Christmas.

The Star team have finished up for the year and will be out of the office until January 13, 2025.

Our first issue for next year will be published on January 16.

It will be good to take time out to rest, reflect and hopefully spend time with family and friends.

It could also be a great time to visit some of the beautiful places we are so lucky to have within driving distance.

If you are having a holiday, spare a thought for those who will be working through, and if you are on duty — thank you for all that you do.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all — stay safe, be well, see you in 2025.

— Nga mihi, The Star team.