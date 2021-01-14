Minor damage from rain

A vehicle negotiates the short stretch of Scroggs Hill Rd, between Allanton-Scroggs Hill Rd and Law Rd, which suffered damage in the recent rains and is under repair. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The recent heavy rain resulted in some damage to roads in the Saddle Hill area, with a section of Scroggs Hill Rd requiring temporary repairs.

Saddle Hill Community Board chairman Scott Weatherall said contractors were working on a plan to repair a section of Scroggs Hill Rd, between Allanton-Scroggs Hill Rd and Law Rd.

He acknowledged that the Strath Taieri area had suffered by far the greatest impact from the rain and associated flooding.

"We were pretty lucky really."

At the height of the rain, some quick-thinking locals in Waldronville had cleared an open drain which had been flooding into sections in Viscount Rd and Dakota Pl, and a request had been made for council to assess the area.

There were also several areas where loose gravel was spread across the road, but there had been no significant slips or disturbances, Mr Weatherall said.

"We had very good support from contractors and council staff in responding to the situation."

West Harbour Community Board chairwoman Francisca Griffin and Peninsula Community Board chairman Paul Pope each reported the heavy rain had caused few problems in their areas.

Dunedin City Council Transport group manager Jeanine Benson said most repairs to damaged roads from the recent heavy rains were now complete.

Work was still ongoing on Scroggs Hill Rd, Ramrock Rd, Middlemarch, and Leith Valley Rd, and hillside repair was taking place above Portobello Rd with temporary road management.