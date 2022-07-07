Thursday, 7 July 2022

Mosgiel pool gets roof fitted

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star
     
     
    Construction of the new Mosgiel pool reached an important milestone when a crane was used to install the 10m-long roofing panels.
     
    Site manager Scott Milne said by the end of next week the roof should all be completed.
     
    Block work would hopefully be done soon as well.
     
    "Then we can start closing it in and get everything finished.’’
     
    When that happened, work would be less noticeable from outside as they began construction on the interior.
     
    But inside work including fitting water pipes and creating the pool itself would be taking place, he said.
     
    Reece Kemp installs roofing panel at the new Mosgiel Pool. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES
