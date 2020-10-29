Mosgiel woman calls for return of bus stop

Brianna relaxes on a pedestrian crossing point in Mosgiel, the installation of which resulted in a bus stop she regularly uses to be removed. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Mosgiel woman is slamming the Dunedin City Council for removing a bus stop.

Brianna said she regularly caught buses at a stop in Factory Rd.

Earlier this month, the stop was removed for the installation of a pedestrian crossing point.

Accessing the nearest bus stop added an extra 10 minute walk at the start and end of her journey.

"When you use the stop so much it’s a long walk."

As she did not have a driver’s licence, she relied on buses.

She wanted the bus stop to be reinstated.

Dunedin City Council transport strategy manager Nick Sargent said the bus stop was removed as part of its Mosgiel-Taieri Safer School Streets Project.

"Working with the Otago Regional Council public transport team, we removed this bus stop to facilitate a safe crossing point that is aligned with the footpath and side streets, with minimal impact on parking in the area."

The remaining bus stops, and the distance between them, meet guidelines for public transport planning, Mr Sargent said.

The Regional Public Transport Plan specified bus stops should be spaced between 300m and 400m apart, and no further than 500m and no closer than 200m.

The safety project improvements were temporary at this stage, to test them and adjust if needed, Mr Sargent said.

"Community feedback, speed data and school’s feedback will be evaluated once the trial period closes."

However the removal of the bus stop was not part of the trial.

"It’s part of a bus stop rationalisation exercise on Bush and Factory Rds.

"Therefore, it is not planned to reinstate it."