Museum area drainage addressed

    The area outside the two buildings of Middlemarch Museum are a step closer to being drier after a Strath Taieri Community Board meeting last week.

    Strath Taieri Historical Society secretary Irene Ramsay, of Middlemarch, spoke to a board funding application seeking $5000 towards a project to replace roof guttering of the two museum buildings — the Masonic Hall and Agricultural Barn.

    The society had a quote for $9489 plus GST for the project, which includes drainage to a stormwater system to stop an outdoor area near the submarine exhibit from being flooded.

    "The public looking at machinery at the rear of the museum will be less troubled by mud."

    Board member Robin Thomas moved the board give $5000 for the project.

    "You can’t have a building that’s going to get flooded and damaged — it is of significant community value."

    Board deputy chairman Mark O’Neill seconded the motion and everyone voted in favour.

