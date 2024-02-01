New bins rolling into town

The parts for Dunedin’s new kerbside recycling and rubbish collection service have been arriving in the city by the container-load.

New waste and recycling bins began to arrive this week as the Dunedin City Council (DCC) prepares for new collection services due to start on July 1.

The new service will add a new green food scraps and garden waste bin — collected weekly — to Dunedin’s kerbside lineup, and replace the DCC plastic rubbish bags with a red rubbish bin, which will be collected fortnightly.

Residents and businesses already on the kerbside collection route can expect to receive their new bins, a kitchen benchtop bin and information booklet, between mid-March and mid-June.

Householders will continue to use their yellow mixed and blue glass recycling bins as usual.

The four-bin approach has been successful in other New Zealand cities to reduce waste going to landfill.