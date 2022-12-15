New cafe, arts venue officially opens

Gathering during the mihi whakatau at the official opening of Yours on Moray Place are (from left) supporter Gabe Griffin and co-operative members Carl Naus, Dylan Pyle and Alex Gorrie. Photos: Simon Henderson

About 50 people met on the lawn of Otago First Church in Moray Place on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the opening ceremony of worker co-operative cafe and arts venue Yours, at the former Asian Restaurant at 43 Moray Pl.

The parade participants were called to the cafe by a lone trumpeter, and then musicians performed discordant music as the crowd slowly made their way to the venue.

After a mihi whakatau (official welcome speech) by Alex Gorrie, co-operative member Gabe Griffin used bolt cutters to ceremoniously open the cafe and arts venue to all. Co-operative member Jack Brazil said the aim of the collective was to welcome people from all walks of life and add value to society.

A procession from Otago First Church on Saturday marked the official opening of Yours cafe and arts venue in Moray Pl.

The collective had a focus on reworking and reusing items and giving people the opportunity to explore their creativity at whatever level they were at, providing an accessible space for people who might sometimes feel they fell through the cracks in society.

As well as the opening parade, the group has been running events throughout the week, including a craft afternoon tea, a feminist book club and a screening of documentary film Toitu te Whenua. Musical performances have included bands Saurian, Heinous Coup, Shy Tina and Human Susan.

Tonight, the venue will host a Sri Lankan feast and workshop on cutlery-free dining, as well as a performance by Natyaloka School of Indian Dance.

Friday and Saturday see more music at the venue, including E-kare, Riot Gull, the Negative Space crew, Namu Sound, Keira Wallace, Ghost Coloured Faces, Piu’s Happy Hardcore DJ set and Sewage.