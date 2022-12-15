New cafe, arts venue officially opens

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The parade participants were called to the cafe by a lone trumpeter, and then musicians performed discordant music as the crowd slowly made their way to the venue.
After a mihi whakatau (official welcome speech) by Alex Gorrie, co-operative member Gabe Griffin used bolt cutters to ceremoniously open the cafe and arts venue to all. Co-operative member Jack Brazil said the aim of the collective was to welcome people from all walks of life and add value to society.
As well as the opening parade, the group has been running events throughout the week, including a craft afternoon tea, a feminist book club and a screening of documentary film Toitu te Whenua. Musical performances have included bands Saurian, Heinous Coup, Shy Tina and Human Susan.
Tonight, the venue will host a Sri Lankan feast and workshop on cutlery-free dining, as well as a performance by Natyaloka School of Indian Dance.
Friday and Saturday see more music at the venue, including E-kare, Riot Gull, the Negative Space crew, Namu Sound, Keira Wallace, Ghost Coloured Faces, Piu’s Happy Hardcore DJ set and Sewage.