New classical contest

John Drummond. PHOTO: FILE

Young classical musicians in Otago and Southland will get their chance to step into the limelight in the inaugural Dunedin Concerto Competition.

The brainchild of a group of leading Dunedin musicians and teachers, and supported by the Hodgson Towers Family Trust, the Dunedin Concerto Competition is being launched today.

Competition organising committee chairman Professor John Drummond said the competition would be held next year for instrumentalists under 23 years, with the final concert at Dunedin Town Hall in May, 2021.

The three finalists will be accompanied by the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and Dunedin Youth Orchestra, conducted by Professor Anthony Ritchie.

The finalists’ performances will be judged by top New Zealand musicians, pianist Diedre Irons, violinist Donald Maurice, and flautist Bridget Douglas.

Prof Drummond said the Hodgson Towers Family Trust had "long hoped for an event of this kind to take place, and we decided we could make it happen".

The trust was sponsoring significant prizes, offering $5000 for the winner, $3000 for second, and $1500 for third.

"We’re delighted that the two orchestras have both agreed to play in the final concert, making this not only a fabulous opportunity for our concerto players, but a unique musical event for Dunedin and the region," he said.

"We felt it was important to give young musicians this chance, and the public will be able to come along and support them as well."

Prof Drummond said there were very few concerto competitions of this type in New Zealand, and Covid-19 had resulted in the cancellation of the Michael Hill International Violin Competition for 2021.

"In these times, we feel it is important that we help support our incredibly talented musicians — both soloists and orchestra players, by giving them something to work towards."

Entries for the Dunedin Concerto Competition are open until December 1.

The preliminary rounds will be held on March 6 and 7 at Marama Hall, and the final concert will be on May 7 at Dunedin Town Hall.

More information at www.dunedinconcerto.com.