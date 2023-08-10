New role aims to boost veteran support

Dunedin-based former RSA support adviser Niall Shepherd has been appointed to the new regional RNZRSA Otago and Southland District support manager role. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Providing support for veterans and their families has been both a job and a passion for Niall Shepherd, who has spent the past nine years in the part-time role of Dunedin RSA support adviser.

Now, Mr Shepherd has stepped up to take on the newly created fulltime regional role of RNZRSA Otago and Southland District support manager.

Jointly funded through a collaboration between Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust, Gore RSA Welfare Trust and RNZRSA national office, plus a grant from the Aotearoa Gaming Trust, the role represents a long-awaited step forward in expanding the capability of the RSA’s support network.

"Ultimately, our veterans and their whanau will be the biggest beneficiaries of elevating this role," Mr Shepherd said.

For the past six years, Mr Shepherd has taken on as much of the regional work as possible on a voluntary basis, and he is excited by the opportunity.

"It’s great to be given the scope to get out there and put those resources into it," he said.

The Otago-Southland district has nearly 30 RSAs of various sizes, all of which perform a vital part in the support network as a point of contact for veterans, relatives and dependants affected by service.

"My role will be managing and supporting the team of support advisers within those RSAs, including providing advice and support for complex cases," Mr Shepherd said.

Much of the support provided for veterans involves age-related health problems, particularly for older veterans of Korea and Vietnam, while younger veterans are increasingly experiencing PTSI and mental health issues.

"The older guys are coming for help, at the same time as young veterans and current service people are bringing home issues of their own from their various deployments," Mr Shepherd said.

Those working with veterans were now starting to talk about "moral injuries" suffered by service people being ordered to take actions against their beliefs.

Mr Shepherd, who has already taken up the role, said the heart of the position was ensuring veterans received all of the support they were entitled to, often through helping them to negotiate their way through complex agencies and organisations.

During the past century, thousands of New Zealanders have serviced their country on the world’s battlefields and at home. Many never returned and are remembered at Anzac Days and commemorations.

Many more have carried physical and mental scars attributed to their service throughout their lives.

It is estimated that one in nine New Zealanders have served or are spouses of a veteran. This equates to about 37,000 people in Otago-Southland.

