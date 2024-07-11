New team for South D network

The new South Dunedin Community Network manager Kirsten Gibson (right) and The Low Down newsletter editor Jeanne Hutchison are pictured in the network’s rooms, a popular meeting place for the community. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

In the two months since she took over as manager of the South Dunedin Community Network, Kirsten Gibson has spent a lot of time connecting with people in the local community, listening to a variety of views, and strengthening relationships.

Ms Gibson is leading a new team at the network, working alongside new administrator Bree Renwick, who also started in May.

Also based in the network offices is Jeanne Hutchison, who co-ordinates the South Dunedin Street Festival and is editor of the South Dunedin newsletter The Low Down.

In Ms Gibson’s first week as manager, the South Dunedin Community Network hosted one of its regular community hui, providing a valuable opportunity to hear about community concerns and wishes directly.

"At the moment, the major priorities for many people are the cost of living and the complex issue of housing.

"We also had the chance to discuss some of the local projects we are involved in.

"Overall, I have gained a greater appreciation of all the work the network does in the community," Ms Gibson said.

She has also been engaging with a range of community stakeholders in the South Dunedin area, such as community service providers, voluntary services, support groups and information providers, to identify areas of mutual benefit.

"It has been very good to get to know about the various services and organisations out here."

A South Dunedin resident with deep roots in the community, Ms Gibson previously worked in the financial field and last year completed a PhD at the University of Otago looking at women’s post-prison experiences.

"My values are aligned with the work of the network, and South Dunedin is close to my heart."

An enjoyable aspect of the South Dunedin Community Network’s programme was hosting meetings and workshops for local groups, including support, cultural, adult education, and play groups.

There were also regular computer support drop-in sessions hosted by Com2Tech — Community Communications Technology Trust.

Ms Gibson was grateful for the funding provided to the network through the Dunedin City Council’s Place-Based Funding scheme, to the tune of $75,000 last year, which was "crucial" for its work.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz