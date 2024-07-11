No team sport like Dragon boating

Dunedin dragon boat team the Ōtepoti Dragons are encouraging others to try out the sport. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The Ōtepoti Dragons team is hosting a series of give it a go days for anyone keen to try out dragon boating.

The opportunity is open to anyone over 14 and will take place on Sunday, July 21, from 10.30am to noon at the Magnet St marina.

For safety reasons, participants must be able to swim 50m, and they need to wear warm, quick-dry clothing, no thick cotton or any hoods.

Thermals and headbands or light beanies are encouraged for the chilly days, and it is recommended to bring water.

The Ōtepoti Dragons were established in 2020 and are New Zealand’s southernmost dragon boating team.