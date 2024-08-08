Olympics celebrated

As the Olympic Games are in full swing, Kiwi eyes and ears are locked on Team New Zealand as they make Aotearoa proud.

In celebration of our athletes and all the other competitors, Tūhura Otago Museum is screening the Olympic Games daily until August 12.

There is also a public talk from University of Otago Prof Mark Falcous tonight, at 6pm.

He will discuss the controversy, politics and boycotts of past Olympic Games.