Open day offers window into rural career options

Bailey Mitchell, of Total Transport Otago Ltd, with one of the trucks that will be on display during the Taieri Rural Open Day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Get ready to ditch the city lights and dive into a world of opportunity at the Taieri Rural Open Day, and learn about the wide range of employment pathways in the rural sector.

Hosted by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Connected.govt.nz, in conjunction with Total Harvesting Ltd and Total Transport Otago Ltd, the open day will be held on Saturday.

An MSD spokesperson said the open day, which was free for the whole family, was a showcase of the future of work in the great outdoors.

Attendees could try their hands at forestry work or driving a tractor on the immersive simulators, check out the machinery and chat with employers and training providers from industries representing the range of rural careers.

Employers from the agriculture, spraying, transport and logistics, livestock, meat processing, horticulture and forestry sectors would be on hand.

MSD regional labour market manager Emma Hamilton said the event would be "a great opportunity for people to come along and learn about different opportunities in the rural sector and have a fun, interactive day out".

"The event also highlights industries that support the rural sector, such as transport, agricultural spraying and contracting.

"We’re delighted to be collaborating with Total Transport Otago, employers, contractors and training providers to bring this event together," she said.

• The Taieri Rural Open Day will be held on Saturday, 11am-2pm, at Total Transport Otago Ltd, 49 Dukes Rd South, Mosgiel.

Otago Heritage Bus Society will provide free bus rides from outside MSD, 22 Factory Rd, Mosgiel, every 30 minutes from 11am.