Overtime victory lays foundation for season

Southland Sharks’ Josh Turner (right) keeps Otago Nuggets’ Zaccheus Darko-Kelly at bay. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

An electrifying encounter had spectators on the edge of their seats for Saturday’s gripping season opener of the NBL season.

The Otago Nuggets took on the Southland Sharks at the Edgar Centre during a nail-biting game where both teams each had the upper hand for a time.

Otago Nuggets’ Kimani Lawrence (centre) gets past Southland Sharks’ Callum McRae (left) to score.

The Nuggets initially held a strong position, leading 26-18 in the first quarter.

But by halftime it seemed there was a home advantage as the Nuggets led 46-38.

Otago Nuggets’ Jack Andrew (left) looks on as Nuggets point guard Darcy Knox angles past Turner.

However, the Sharks mounted a strong comeback, leading 63-58 going into the third quarter.

The match reached fever pitch when Nuggets forward Matt Bardsley scored, tying the game at 76-76 with a mere five seconds remaining.

This led to a wildly exciting game in overtime, the Sharks close to clinching the win, leading by 5 points with just 90 seconds left.

As the hometown crowd went wild, pivotal scores by the Nuggets’ centre Jack Andrew and forward Kimani Lawrence helped secure an 86-79 win over the Southland Sharks in the final moments of play.

The Nuggets’ tenacity and strategic execution, especially in overtime, solidified their triumph, laying a strong foundation for their season ahead.

