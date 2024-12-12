Parents focus on happy childhood for gifted boy

Learning together are parents Anam Nawaz (left) and Iftekhar Ahmed and children Zaviyar Ahmed, 2, and Khirad Ahmed, 8. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Every parent is proud of their children, no matter their abilities.

That is definitely true for Iftekhar Ahmed and Anam Nawaz, who love their children Zaviyar and Khirad.

As children grow, it is a natural joy for parents to see them learn new skills.

However, this has taken on a unique dimension for their youngest child, Zaviyar.

At only two years old, he has become accomplished at a range of tasks that have not only his parents but also doctors and teachers noting a level of advanced learning beyond his age.

Mrs Nawaz said she and her husband first noticed curious aspects related to Zaviyar’s abilities at only eight months old.

"He could say numbers from one to 20, which was new and which was very unique.

"So I thought, OK, maybe because I’m repeating it to him so many times, maybe he has just learned those."

Then, when Zaviyar was one year old, he began reading the full alphabet, recognising both upper and lowercase letters.

"And he started writing, he can write the letters all by himself now."

At about 18 months, he was able to memorise a range of things such as phone numbers and even some verses from the Quran.

"So we noticed that it was really easy for him to memorise things.

"He was able to recite the alphabet, even backwards from Z to A, as well as counting from 100 to one.

"So that is when we talked to his doctor and he thought, sometimes it is very easy to confuse some illness with a gift.

"So he told us to just keep an eye on if he makes the eye contact with you, or if there are certain other signs that we need to look for, if maybe he could have autism or something else.

"So we kept an eye [out] for all of those things."

In subsequent visits, the doctor told the parents that there were no signs of problems such as autism.

"That is when he told us that he is just a gifted little child."

They registered Zaviyar with the New Zealand Association for Gifted Children, who provided a box of resources such as sensory toys and puzzles.

"Because at that time, it became really difficult for me to just keep him engaged. It was difficult, we would provide him toys every single day."

While his parents worked hard to ensure Zaviyar had experiences that he enjoyed, a key aim was to ensure he did not feel excluded, Mrs Nawaz said.

"I want him to be included, just like any other child in the school.

"If they are playing with dough, I want him to play with the dough."

While they had heard about gifted children advancing ahead, such as a 14-year-old attending university, Mrs Nawaz said she wanted him as much as possible to simply be a "happy little child".

Daughter Khirad was very supportive of her younger brother and helped him enjoy playing.

While his gifts may lead him down interesting paths, for now his parents simply want to ensure Zaviyar has a happy childhood.

"We want to provide him opportunities that he deserves.

"So he can use this gift, maybe at a later stage in his life, but for now we are just asking him to be a little boy."

