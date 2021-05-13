Pasifika pupils tell their climate change stories

Amana Christian School pupil Alo Solofuti (13, left) watches as friend James Veituna (14), of Otago Boys' High School, looks through a microscope while taking part in the Moana Explorers: Stories of Change workshop last week. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Teaching Pasifika pupils about climate change so they can spread the message was the focus of a University of Otago programme last week.

About 16 year 9 and 10 pupils took part in the three-day workshop, held at the New Zealand Marine Studies Centre, in Portobello.

Led by the university’s Centre for Science Communication director of film-making Dr Gianna Savoie and Dr Cathy Cole, pupils learnt about ocean warming, pH and sea level rise.

In the afternoons, they learnt about science communication and how to tell their own stories about climate change.

Stories regarding climate change and Pasifika people were often told by non-Pasifika voices, Dr Savoie said.

"What we’re hoping to do is get these kids to really express how climate change is affecting them," she said.

The goal was for them to share information with their communities and feel empowered to tell their own stories.

Otago Girls' High School pupil Evelyn Veituna (13) holds the artwork she created, which depicts water, mountains, fire and greenhouse gases. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

A lot of the narrative around climate change was "doom and gloomy" and pupils felt sad and anxious about it, but the aim was to let them know they could be the change-makers, Dr Savoie said.

Last Friday night, they gave presentations in groups about what they had learnt.

The pupils created a campaign using three different media formats, such as film, art or performance.

Otago Girls High School pupil Evelyn Veituna and her group used art and video in their presentation.

Although Evelyn did not know much about climate change before the workshop, she was shocked to learn the repercussions it was having on the world.

"It’s shocking to see that this is actually really serious," she said.

"We should all be acting now and doing something about it."

The workshop, called Moana Explorers: Stories of Change, was a collaboration between the New Zealand Marine Studies Centre, Centre for Science Communication and Ocean Media Institute.

Dunedin pupils and one from Invercargill were selected to attend.