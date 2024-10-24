Performers heading north for competition

PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

A talented team of singers and tap dancers from the Denise Henderson Studio of Tap, Jazz, and Musical Theatre are preparing to travel to the Performing Arts Competitions Association of New Zealand 2024 National Young Performer Awards, which will take place in Palmerston North during Labour weekend.

Director Denise Henderson said the 18-strong contingent was the biggest number she had taken to the national competitions.

Dunedin was a particularly strong centre for tap compared to other centres, she said.

When speaking to people in other cities where she adjudicated, they found it "amazing" that tap competitions in Dunedin could run from Friday afternoon until Sunday afternoon.

Bringing this group to the national competitions would really put the city on the map, she said.

"We are really hopeful that we are going to have a standout performance."