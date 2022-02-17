Personal link to those in need

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The island was covered in ash by the volcano and homes, cars and other vehicles were destroyed, she said.
Principal Kate Nicholson said all the food and other items collected were based on what was needed by Tongan families, and pupils from across the school had contributed to the collection.
Maori and Pasifika dean Amelia Bresanello said the items would be packed into crates for eight families who had connections to the college.
These would then be transferred to a container that Dunedin Tongan Community co-ordinator Finau Taungapeau has been organising with the aid of the Dunedin City Council and Port Otago.