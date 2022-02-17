Personal link to those in need

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Collecting food and other non-perishable items to be sent to Tonga to help families affected by the aftermath of the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano are Kavanagh College cultural prefect Ofa Vakauta (17, centre) and special character prefects Maliza Alahakoon (17, left) and Pippa Sherriff (17). It is a personal venture for Ofa, who grew up in the village of Folaha on the island of Tongatapu before moving with her family to Dunedin when she was 13.

The island was covered in ash by the volcano and homes, cars and other vehicles were destroyed, she said.

Principal Kate Nicholson said all the food and other items collected were based on what was needed by Tongan families, and pupils from across the school had contributed to the collection.

Maori and Pasifika dean Amelia Bresanello said the items would be packed into crates for eight families who had connections to the college.

These would then be transferred to a container that Dunedin Tongan Community co-ordinator Finau Taungapeau has been organising with the aid of the Dunedin City Council and Port Otago.