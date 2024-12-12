Plastic peaks

Photo: supplied

A mountaineering milestone reimagined in Lego has won Tūhura Otago Museum’s inaugural National Lego Build Competition. The winning entry by Jake Roos, of Paraparaumu, (pictured) featured a brick version of Life magazine’s 1953 cover featuring Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s historic ascent of Mount Everest. Second place was awarded to father and son Simon and Henry Scoulding, of Christchurch, for an interpretation of Kate Sheppard's suffrage petition. Third place was awarded to Kathy Richards, of Dunedin, for her creative model of Shrek the Sheep. In a statement, Tūhura Otago Museum marketing manager Charlie Buchan said the response to the competition had been "amazing". "The joy this competition has brought to the Lego community is truly rewarding, and we are excited to showcase these incredible creations alongside the "Relics" exhibition, offering something special for Lego fans and museum-goers alike." The winning builds will be on display at Tūhura Otago Museum until early 2025.