Plea to use accredited providers

The Cosy Homes Trust has reminded people to use only accredited insulation providers when accessing EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme.

Trust chairman Aaron Hawkins said the trust had been made aware of households being cold-called by salesmen saying they are in this line of work.

"They’ve asked them to prepare room under the house and said they’ll be back in a few weeks, only to never materialise.

"The best way to ensure the right people are on the job is to check with us first, by phone or by email."

Qualifying households can access subsidies of up to 100% of the cost of new insulation, thanks to grants from EECA and local funders.

The scheme is administered by Cosy Homes, but only through the three accredited providers: Brightr, Premier Insulation and Absolute Energy.

Accessing insulation

• Contact the Cosy Homes Trust — Freephone: 0800 115 210, email: info@cosyhomes.org.nz, or via the website cosyhomes.org.nz

• For details on EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes Scheme visit https://www.eeca.govt.nz/wkh

• EECA Accredited Providers: Brightr — https://www.brightr.co.nz

Premier Insulation —https://premierinsulation.co.nz

Absolute Energy —https://absoluteenergy.co.nz