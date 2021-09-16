Thursday, 16 September 2021

Pool construction due to start before the end of month

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    Fencing surrounds the Mosgiel Pool before its demolition. The pool, in Gordon Rd, was closed on May and a new pool will be built on the site. In response to questions from The Star, Dunedin City Council parks and recreation group manager Scott MacLean said the timeframe for the pool’s demolition would depend on other construction activities.

    Construction activities were due to start before the end of September, although the timeline was dependent on the completion of the final planning stages.

    ‘‘We are still finalising the exact sequence of demolition and construction activities, but early steps would include the relocation of any below-ground utilities and excavation activities such as earthworks.’’ More details would be available in the coming weeks.

