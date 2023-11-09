Port Chalmers club holding swimathon to raise funds for new equipment

The Port Chalmers Swim Club is holding a swimathon on Sunday, November 19, to raise funds for new equipment.

Co-president Lisa Dick said club members and members of the public were invited to participate.

"As long as you can swim a width or a length of Port Pool we would love to have you join us."

The event runs from 2pm to 4pm and then there will be a nutritional workshop.

Each child or adult will be challenged to swim as many widths or lengths as they can — and people can sponsor them per width or length or offer a donation. Width swimmers will be supported with kickboards if needed.

Water Safety New Zealand’s annual drowning report showed last year there were 94 preventable drownings in New Zealand, the largest annual loss of life in New Zealand waterways for the past decade.

Teaching children to swim was vitally important and the local club was doing its bit to make sure local children could swim.

A sponsorship form can be collected at the Port Chalmers pool or by emailing secretarypcswimclub@gmail.com