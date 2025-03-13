Community Awards to celebrate charities

An awards ceremony will celebrate the dedication of community-minded organisations.

The Catalytic Foundation’s Community Awards on Wednesday provide an opportunity to highlight the work of charities in Otago.

Catalytic Foundation operations and communications manager Jacqui Barker said the annual event celebrated the work charities in the region did, while acknowledging the invaluable contributions of volunteers, supporters and donors.

In addition to receiving awards, local charities will receive grants totalling nearly $161,000.

Charities apply for grants using the foundation’s online grant system.

"After personally speaking to around 40 charities this year, the general feedback I was receiving was that charities are struggling to keep their doors open because very few grant agencies are covering operational costs — power bills, rates, rent, staff wages, etc," she said.

The foundation invites donors, volunteers, supporters and community charities to attend the free event.

Visit catalytic.org.nz for tickets.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz