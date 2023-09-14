Programme bridges generation gap

Connecting with volunteer University of Otago students taking part in a pilot programme called Minds Together are Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean (seated far left) and Alzheimers Otago participants. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A pilot programme is bridging the gap between generations.

"Minds Together" is a collaboration between the University of Otago’s Social Impact Studio and Alzheimers Otago.

The programme partners students with people experiencing early-stage dementia symptoms.

Social Impact Studio leads Crissy Sanders and Tessa Worthington said the idea began during Tūhura Otago Museum’s Brain Day event in March.

They met Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean and discussed starting a programme to connect students with older people.

The eight-week pilot programme has paired university student volunteers with Alzheimers Otago clients.

Clients and students get together to chat over a morning tea before visiting different departments at the university.

They also take part in activities to help cognitive stimulation.

Miss Worthington said the project was a chance to connect students with the wider community, and find ways to help improve the quality of life for Alzheimers Otago clients.

University of Otago third-year psychology student Matthew Hodge said he enjoyed taking part in the pilot programme.

"I feel like I have always been a people person."

Ageing and brain health was one of the main aspects students learned in psychology, he said.

"I find it really, really interesting, and there are so many sub-topics."

He had a personal reason to understand more about Alzheimer’s because it had affected his grandparents.

Taking time to meet the Alzheimers Otago clients had been an opportunity to spend time with older people, and he hoped the pilot programme could continue.

"I’m really interested to see how it could continue, especially next year, if we could make it a consistent thing throughout the year."

Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean said the project was a great opportunity for people with dementia and the organisation was thrilled to be working with the students.

Holding back the years

A public talk for World Alzheimer’s Day will explore the phenomenon of SuperAgers. The talk presented by University of Otago Medical School associate professor Yoram Barak will discuss what we can learn from this category of people who maintain active lives into their 80s and90s.

SuperAgers: What can we learn from them?

Thursday, September 21, 7pm

Dunedin Public Library Dunningham Suite

Koha entry includes supper

RSVP to still.me@alzheimersotago.org.nz

