Public responds to random act of art message

Artist Bruno Willis chalks names in the Octagon, highlighting the people whose lives have been saved by New Zealand's strict response to Covid-19. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Artists chalking the names of people whose lives have been saved by New Zealand’s swift response to Covid-19 were touched by the response of the public.

During last week’s Random Acts of Art event, entitled "Who Are We Doing This For?" artists Cindy Diver and Bruno Willis heard about harrowing and heartening experiences.

One woman, whose father-in-law died in New Zealand recently, was grateful that the family were able to be with him and could have "peace, dignity, closure and comfort", Diver said.

Another spoke of her father’s lonely death, from Covid-19, in the United Kingdom, where his family was unable to be with him in hospital for the weeks before his death.

"She wanted to share this so that New Zealanders realise the importance of what we are doing — so no-one here has to go through what her family has," Diver said.

In another Random Acts of Art activity in the Meridian mall, Dunedin ear, nose and throat surgeon and part-time actor Layla Hehir invited people to give Covid-19 a punch.