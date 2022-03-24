Pupils show support for Ukraine

Strath Taieri School pupils (from left) Archie Jones (8), Richie Lynch (7) and George Dykes (7) enjoy sausages and potato cakes during the school’s Ukraine Day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Strath Taieri School pupils are showing their support for Ukraine.

The school’s student council organised a Ukraine Day on Friday to raise money for Ukrainian refugees via Save the Children’s Ukraine appeal.

More than $300 was raised by the school’s 47 pupils.

The pupils dressed in blue and gold — the colours of the Ukraine flag — and sold sausages and deruny.

Pupils made the deruny, which are Ukrainian potato cakes, from spuds in the school’s garden.

They also made loom bands and coconut ice in the country’s colours.

School principal James McArthur said the pupils were interested in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and wanted to do something to help.

"Ukraine’s flag colours worked to our advantage with plenty of Highlander tops and Strath Taieri rugby uniforms on display," Mr McArthur said.

Organising fundraisers was difficult without parent support, due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the pupils "more than stepped up to the challenge", he said.

The Russian military invasion of Ukraine started on February 24 and has, so far, resulted in about 15,000 deaths.

Millions of people have fled the country.