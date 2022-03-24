Thursday, 24 March 2022

Pupils show support for Ukraine

    1. The Star

    Strath Taieri School pupils (from left) Archie Jones (8), Richie Lynch (7) and George Dykes (7)...
    Strath Taieri School pupils (from left) Archie Jones (8), Richie Lynch (7) and George Dykes (7) enjoy sausages and potato cakes during the school’s Ukraine Day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Strath Taieri School pupils are showing their support for Ukraine.

    The school’s student council organised a Ukraine Day on Friday to raise money for Ukrainian refugees via Save the Children’s Ukraine appeal.

    More than $300 was raised by the school’s 47 pupils.

    The pupils dressed in blue and gold — the colours of the Ukraine flag — and sold sausages and deruny.

    Pupils made the deruny, which are Ukrainian potato cakes, from spuds in the school’s garden.

    They also made loom bands and coconut ice in the country’s colours.

    School principal James McArthur said the pupils were interested in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and wanted to do something to help.

    "Ukraine’s flag colours worked to our advantage with plenty of Highlander tops and Strath Taieri rugby uniforms on display," Mr McArthur said.

    Organising fundraisers was difficult without parent support, due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the pupils "more than stepped up to the challenge", he said.

    The Russian military invasion of Ukraine started on February 24 and has, so far, resulted in about 15,000 deaths.

    Millions of people have fled the country.

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter