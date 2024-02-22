Putting their feet up

Photo: Wendy Crawford

Members of the Caversham Harriers Summer Walkers relax at the Karitane General Store and Kitchen after an 8km walk in the coastal town.

Walkers captain Keiran Columb said after car-pooling to Karitane, the walk started at the general store and travelled along the waterfront to Karitane Harbour.

After passing Puketeraki Marae, the walk also took in the countryside along Merton Station Rd and Apes Rd before returning for refreshments at the general store.

The group walks every fortnight, under the leadership of Mr Columb.