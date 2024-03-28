Rainbow Tick checked off for WellSouth

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

WellSouth Primary Health Network Dunedin office staff recently celebrated embracing a diversity of sexual and gender identities by receiving the Rainbow Tick certification.

WellSouth community engagement adviser and diversity, equity and inclusion committee co-chairperson Deb Gallon said she believed it was the first primary health organisation in the country to receive the mark.

"This achievement allows us to show not only our employees, but the wider world that we are a progressive, inclusive, and dynamic organisation, who are committed to developing in this space," she said.

The certification process tests whether a workplace understands and welcomes sexual and gender diversity and involves an ongoing quality improvement process. Once the benchmarks are met, organisations are given the Rainbow Tick, which is reviewed on an annual basis.