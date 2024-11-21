Rally entries open, good field expected

Cars line up in The Octagon ahead of the start of the last Otago Rally. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Entries are now open for next year’s Central Machine Hire Otago Rally.

Organisers are expecting a bumper field of drivers for the event, which will be held April 4-6 next year.

In a statement, event manager Norman Oakley said work on next year’s event was in full swing.

"It’s shaping up to be another great event and we’re really looking forward to welcoming teams, enthusiasts and media from all over New Zealand, Australia and a wider range of countries."

The rally will again be the opening round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, as well as incorporating the Otago Classic Rally, the Allcomers Rally and the 4WD Classic Rally.

In 2025, the rally’s stages will be based in the Middlemarch and Waihola areas, to the south of Dunedin, with a route covering 15 special stages and 280km.

Two Australian drivers have at present registered for the event, and an influx of international and New Zealand competitors are again likely to put the rally on their calendars.

Entry details could be found at otagorally.com and assistance packages were available for overseas competitors to help make their Otago Rally experience easier and more enjoyable, he said.

The Otago Rally was grateful to the Dunedin City Council for Premier Event funding.