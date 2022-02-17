Rare chance for hikers

Hikers will have the chance to traverse one of Dunedin’s well-known mountains next weekend.

Plus they can get a great view of the Taieri Plain.

With the support of landowners, the Rotary Club of Mosgiel is holding the Saddle Hill Hike on Sunday, February 27.

Co-ordinator Irene Mosley said the hike was popular when it was last held five years ago.

"We know from last time that everybody that did it just got a real buzz," Mrs Mosley said."A lot of people had never been up there because it’s private land and there’s not normally access."

Numbers were limited, so buying a ticket and booking a time slot was essential.

"The time slots are to ensure that everybody has an enjoyable day by not making the track too congested," she said.

It also meant organisers could make sure there were fewer than 100 people on the hill at any time, in line with the Red traffic light setting requirements.

Mrs Mosley said people should be prepared for a hike.

"It starts on farmland and then progresses up through native bush and then at the top the last 100m is quite rocky."

It was suitable for families, but not pushchairs, she said.

The event is a fundraiser for K9 Medical Detection NZ, as founder and chief executive officer Pauline Blomfield lives on the hill.

The club was happy to resurrect the event, especially since Run the Runway, which is typically held this time of year, had to be cancelled.

