Red Frogs thanked for aid given over the years

Handing out water at a Highlanders game in Dunedin recently are Red Frogs volunteers (from left) Cassidy Ward-Toms, Henry Bassant and Kathryn Smit. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON / RED FROGS NZ

This week is Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu — National Volunteer Week.

Highlighting volunteers helping others is the focus of this year’s theme: whiria te tangata — weaving the people together.

In Dunedin, Red Frogs volunteers safeguard young people at various events, including high school after-balls, sporting fixtures, music festivals, concerts and New Year events.

Red Frogs national director Ray Thomson said in a statement that the Red Frogs themselves were the key to the organisation’s ability to serve young New Zealanders over the past 16 years.

"Red Frogs volunteers are the backbone of what we do.

"Each week from Auckland to Dunedin, Red Frogs volunteers are on hand providing support to young people, whether it is pancakes in a uni hall, handing out water at a Highlanders game, or a chat at a safe zone on the street."

Over the past year, Red Frogs volunteers have contributed 1565 hours, had 22,801 interactions, handed out 23,625 cups of water, cooked 7806 pancakes and distributed 200kg of Red Frogs lollies.

"This National Volunteer Week, we want to shout our thanks to our Red Frogs — we celebrate you for the incredible people that you are.

"Thank you for selflessly serving the next generation of young people to ensure they are safe, and for all that you do — the seen and the unseen work."