Dyeing your eyebrows red, moonwalking everywhere for a day, or sharing an embarrassing childhood photo are just some ways Cure Kids ambassadors want to see Kiwis "Go Red" in support of life-saving child health research.

This month, New Zealand charity Cure Kids is relaunching its Red Nose Day fundraiser with a new theme.

"Go Red for Red Nose Day" calls on Kiwis to have some fun and do something silly in July in return for donations, to help fund big research for little lives — because what is a little embarrassment to help Cure Kids?

Simply pick your Go Red challenge, set up a fundraising page and ask your friends and family to donate. For more information, head to www.rednoseday.co.nz.