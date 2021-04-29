Thursday, 29 April 2021

Remembering the fallen

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    Pleased to have taken part in the Posy Laying Ceremony at Andersons Bay Cemetery on Anzac Day are...
    Pleased to have taken part in the Posy Laying Ceremony at Andersons Bay Cemetery on Anzac Day are (back, from left) Dunedin City Rangers members Toni Langham (12) and Jaime Ellis (12), and (front) Grants Braes Brownies Sophie Fitzsimmons (8), Hazel Bagge (7), and Lacee Reader (8). PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    Some of Dunedin’s youngest citizens played prominent roles in Anzac Day commemorations, particularly during the posy laying ceremony at Andersons Bay Cemetery.

    As several hundred people watched on, pippins, brownies, guides, rangers and scouts moved among the rows of soldiers’ graves, laying a fragrant rosemary posy on each .

    A popular feature of the city’s Anzac Day programme, the service included the day’s official party, including Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, representatives of the New Zealand, Australian, and British governments, returned servicewomen, and J Force.

    The occasion was led by Chief Petty Officer Peter Gee RNZN, with a guard of honour by cadets from TS Waireka.

    A lament was played during the posy laying by the City of Dunedin Pipe Band, and the anthems were accompanied by Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass.

