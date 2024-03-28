Remembering family on Anzac Day

Ivy and Jacqueline Ashby in the 1940s. Photos: supplied

Remembering and honouring those who have served in conflicts is of great significance to Golden Centre manager Nina Rivett, whose own family was deeply impacted by World War 2.

Her grandfather John Louis White Ashby joined the British Army after the declaration of World War 2 and after a period of training was sent to Sicily and Italy with the Royal Army Service Corps.

Waiting at home for him were his wife Ivy and baby daughter Jacqueline — Mrs Rivett’s grandmother and mother.

The Ashbys together again after the disruption of World War 2.

"My grandfather left home just after Mum was born and spent years away from home fighting in the war, and sadly, when he came home his little girl didn’t recognise him," she said.

When her mother went into a rest-home late last year, Mrs Rivett discovered a doll called "Tina" among her household things, with an intriguing history dating back to World War 2.

"My grandfather bought the doll in Rome and he carried it all the way home to their cottage in Spalding in its wooden box," she said.

The doll "Tina" that was brought home from Rome at the end of World War 2 by John Ashby.

"It was about 2 feet [60cm] tall, human hair, a pretty painted floral dress, and came with the tag ‘We’ll Meet Again’."

Family treasures also included a singed teddy bear that had been removed from a house that was bombed during World War 2.

"It was extraordinary that the firemen went into the house and got the burnt teddy bear for a little boy who was desperate to have his favourite toy back."

Mr Ashby (known to friends and family as Jack) was a deeply considerate, mild mannered and friendly man who built up some life-long friendships with his fellow soldiers as he moved everything from munitions to bread across foreign lands. For a time, Mr Ashby also drove a staff car for a British major, for whom he had a great deal of respect.

John Louis White Ashby served with the Royal Army Service Corp during World War 2.

While in Rome, he was honoured to have had an audience with the Pope in St Peter’s Square of the Vatican and spent some time gathering a small collection of mementos for Ivy and Jacqueline.

"My family’s story, of being torn apart by war, is sadly all too common among families who live through such times," Mrs Rivett said.

"And I believe it is important that we understand this part of our history, in order to protect the future."

