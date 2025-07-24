Resident embraces radio to encourage involvement

Deborah Hull-Brown hosts Super City on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Deborah Hull-Brown is not shy about trying something new. At age 72, she has developed the skills to produce and host her own radio programme.

Ms Hull-Brown moved from Auckland to Dunedin two years ago, following the death of her mother, whom she had cared for for eight years.

Intent on engaging with a wide range of community groups and activities, the advocate for volunteering approached OAR FM with making an arts show in mind.

The idea morphed into a broader programme, delivering content of interest to older listeners.

Super City is aimed at encouraging others in the 60-plus age group to make the most of life.

Through interviews and newsy updates, the show explores the interests, initiatives and supports available to super seniors in Dunedin.

Ms Hull-Brown’s own experience has turned her into a strong advocate for access radio.

There was room for other seniors to follow her lead and step up to the mic, she said.

"The staff at OAR are really gentle with someone like myself and they take the time to help you as much as you need, until you’re confident."

Super City is broadcast fortnightly on Mondays at 11am on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

Feedback and items of interest for older listeners can be emailed to dunedinsupercity@gmail.com.

By Jeff Harford,

Community Liaison, OAR FM