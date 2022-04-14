Restricted fire setting may avoid wildfire

Fire and Emergency staff (from left) Jason Sarich, Graeme Still and James Knapp discuss fire restriction options with locals during the meeting at Waitati Hall. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A recent discussion of potential changes to fire controls for the Mopanui-Orokonui area attracted about 20 locals to Waitati Hall.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was asked by the community to engage in public consultation on the potential to make changes to fire controls to avoid wildfire in the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand community risk manager James Knapp provided an overview of the area in Mopanui under discussion, which includes Mapoutahi, the Orokonui Ecosanctuary, Osborne, Michies Crossing and Doctors Point.

Mr Knapp said that, looking at the history of fires in the area, 99.9% of the time, human activity was a factor.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand wildfire specialist Graeme Still said fire had always been used as a land management tool, but land use had changed in the area including increased subdivision.

There were three settings for fire seasons — open, restricted and prohibited.

At present the area could be at any of the three settings.

Options for the community included no change, having a year-round restricted season, or a year-round total fire ban.

Mr Still said in a high-risk area, a restricted fire season was a good thing.

Rural fire specialist Jason Sarich said if the area was to move to restricted for 365 days, there were still many options for people by applying for a fire permit.

Farmers and other land users could apply for long-term permits and if the type of fire use was the same, it would be a simple process to renew.

Mr Knapp said having a restricted season with permits allowed Fire and Emergency to differentiate between casual and experienced land fire users.

A lively discussion followed exploring the challenges that having a restricted fire season might entail.

A number of locals in the hall pointed out fires were generally not started by experienced land users, and even a change in fire season settings might not have made any difference to fires that had started previously.

An informal show of hands indicated about half of the locals at the meeting would be happy with a 365-day restricted season.

Mr Knapp said this was a preliminary consultation and there would be other opportunities for people in the area to have their say.

Changes could be in place by next season, he said, if a general agreement was able to be reached.

SIMON.HENDERSON@thestar.co.nz



