Rest-home lovebirds ‘wed’ in ceremony

Radius Fulton residents Sharolyn Croawell and Kelvin Rooke were recently "wed" in a love-bonding ceremony at the rest-home surrounded by their friends and family. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

An affectionate ceremony took place recently at Radius Fulton rest-home.

Kelvin Rooke, 81, and Sharolyn Croawell, 69, participated in a love-bonding ceremony at the aged care establishment in Caversham surrounded by family, friends and fellow residents.

The event had all the hallmarks of a traditional marriage, complete with a bridal gown, new suit and a celebrant officiating.

Mr Rooke, who is blind, has lived at Radius Fulton for about five years.

He took part in many activities at the rest-home and his voice was familiar to residents from calling housie and presenting on the rest-home’s live radio show.

He met Ms Croawell when she began inviting him to her room for coffee, although he was quite shy at first.

"I could not make out what he thought was so naughty about coming and having a cup of tea, or coffee, with me in the bedroom," she said.

Over the last year the relationship has deepened from a light-hearted connection to something more.

Their coffee dates became a treasured routine and their bond grew stronger over time.

The pair in particular enjoyed singing together.

"Both of us can sing.

"He can get me into trouble when we are put together in singing shows," she said.

For their love-bonding ceremony Ms Croawell wore a beautiful dress sourced from the United States while Mr Rooke donned a new outfit.

Brett Kennedy, Radius Fulton’s maintenance man, gave Ms Croawell away.

The bridesmaid was Carolyn Thompson, Ms Croawell’s best friend of 20 years and the best man was Mr Rooke’s nephew David Rooke.

Celebrant Robyn Johnston presided over the special event.

Straight after, residents and guests enjoyed an hour of singing before the new couple and their guests continued the celebrations with a meal at a local pub.

Ms Croawell joked about Mr Rooke’s plans following the ceremony.

"He wants us to go outside, take a cuppa, take his cigarettes out there and start kissing."

