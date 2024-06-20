Return to SI champs celebrated

Coach Onevai Pita is proud of Emma Horan, 11 (left) and Sasha Tychinskaya, 13 (right) who both competed in the South Island Championships in Queenstown last weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A return to attending championship competitions is an exciting milestone for a local club.

Two swimmers, Emma Horan and Sasha Tychinskaya recently competed at the Artistic Swimming New Zealand South Island Championships which took place at Alpine Aqualand in Queenstown.

Sasha Tychinskaya, 13, placed third in the youth solo routine 13 to 15 years category and Emma Horan, 11, placed fourth in novice figures under 12 category.

Aquagold Artistic Swimming Club president Phyll Esplin said it was great that for the first time in about five years, swimmers from the club were able to participate in the championships.

"I’m over the moon. They did really well."

Coach Onevai Pita was also "ecstatic" at the achievement of the two girls, and was delighted that in her first year of coaching at Aquagold the club was able to return to the championships.

