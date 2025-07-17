Review: Enthralling recital leaves audience breathless

The Star reporter Brenda Harwood

Virtuosic flourishes executed throughout a programme of complex works kept a capacity Hanover Hall audience enthralled during Friday’s recital by pianist Abhinath Berry.

Home for a visit after his first year of post graduate studies at the Guildhall in London, Berry put his extraordinary talents to good work throughout an impressive performance.

The programme began with Virtuoso Etudes, featuring well-known Gershwin melodies transcribed by American pianist Earl Wild, given a superb performance by Berry. He managed the many ornate and complicated passages with aplomb, while keeping the melodies singing through.

Next up were three movements from Ravel’s Miroirs/Reflections suite, in which Berry brought the many moods of the music to the fore — from rhythmic interludes to fiery passion — with precision.

Moving into the realm of modern music, Berry introduced the audience to John Corigliano’s intriguing Etude-Fantasy — a set of five studies exploring different aspects of piano sounds.

From the incredible opening study involving only the left hand to the glissandos and ornamentation of the fourth study, and the gentle melodies of the final study, Berry gave a masterful performance of this unusual and absorbing work.

As his final programmed piece, Berry showcased his virtuosic abilities in a thrilling performance of Liszt’s fiendishly difficult Hungarian Rhapsody No9 ‘‘Carnival in Pest’’. Filled with dramatic flourish and fast-paced runs, the piece left the audience breathless and calling for more.

Berry returned with a delightful Etude by Finnish composer Rautavaara to round out a truly superb performance. Bravo!

PIANIST ABHINATH BERRY IN RECITAL

Friday, July 11

Hanover Hall