REVIEW: THE SEASONS

Chamber Music NZ presents ‘‘The Seasons’’— Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and Jolt DanceFriday, November 18 — Kings & Queens Performing Arts Centre.Review by BRENDA HARWOOD



Music and dance combined in glorious synergy in the combined Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and Jolt Dance performance of Max Richter’s extraordinary The New Four Seasons.



Featuring 17 Christchurch Symphony Orchestra players, led by concertmaster Martin Riseley (violin), and more than a dozen mixed ability Jolt dancers, the performance was both joyous and moving, earning cheers from a large and enthusiastic audience.



Under the guidance of artistic director Lyn Cotton and assistant director Renee Ryan, Jolt Dance has been at the forefront of innovative inclusive dance practice for more than 20 years, challenging mainstream perspectives about dance and disability.



Broken into 12 movements, depicting Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, Richter’s The New Four Seasons is a modern recomposition of Vivaldi’s Baroque masterpiece The Four Seasons, retaining and building on many elements of the original piece.



Arranged in a semi-circle at the back of the stage, the musicians gave a nimble, energetic performance of Richter’s complex work, with Riseley giving a superb rendition of the virtuosic solo passages.



As each section unfolded, the Jolt dancers made their way onto the stage singly, in pairs, and groups, to match movement to the rhythms and emotion of the music.



Whether moving gently singly or in pairs to slow musical passages, or bounding energetically in groups, the dancers were joyful and engaging.



In one lovely moment, a group of musicians moved to the front of the stage, playing skilfully from memory while being part of the dance.



All in all, the spirited music and dance worked perfectly together in an enthralling showcase of inclusion and skill. Bravo!

