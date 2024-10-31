Robinson returns to podium at FIS

Alice Robinson in action at the FIS Giant Slalom World Cup season opener in Solden, Austria. PHOTO: ALEXIS BOICHARD / AGENCE ZOOM

New Zealand alpine skiing star Alice Robinson has returned to the podium, finishing second at the FIS Giant Slalom World Cup season opener in Solden, Austria.

The 22-year-old from Queenstown delivered an impressive performance on Sunday, marking her best result at the venue since 2019, when she became the youngest female athlete to win the Solden round of the world cup.

In a statement, Robinson said she was really happy with her result.

"I haven’t been on the podium in Solden since I won here five years ago. It is one of my favourite places to race,"

Starting in bib two, Robinson dominated the first run, excelling on the steep sections and mastering the tricky transition on to the flatter part of the course — a segment that challenged many top competitors.

Her performance placed her second, just 0.22sec behind the leader, American Mikaela Shiffrin.

"I felt really solid on the top section. I felt confident and not too nervous in the start and I understood what I needed to do.

"I think I attacked really well and skied the pitch a lot better than I had when we trained here so I was really happy with that."

In the second run, with the start order reversed, Robinson was among the last to tackle a course worn down by 28 previous athletes.

Despite deteriorating conditions, she utilised her strength to maintain a strong, quick line through the bumpy terrain.

"The second run was really challenging, especially on the top section.

"I have always found it quite challenging when the snow is soft, has a lot of moisture and is bumpy but I have been working hard on this, so I am happy.

"It’s nice to come back this year and have some form."

Robinson secured second place overall, a mere 0.17sec behind Italy’s Federica Brignone, who claimed her 28th World Cup victory.

Austria’s Julia Scheib delighted a home crowd as she achieved her first World Cup podium in third place.

This result was particularly special for Robinson, as Solden was where she achieved her maiden World Cup victory in 2019, becoming the youngest female to win the Giant Slalom there.

The women’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup continues on December 1 in Killington, United States.

— APL