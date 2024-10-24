Rope-making rescheduled

Dunedin artist Kari Morseth has rescheduled the public sessions for her Rope/Walk project, to be held during the next two weekends at Bathgate Park. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After heavy rain washed out planned public sessions for Kari Morseth’s Rope/Walk art project, the Dunedin artist has finally been able to reschedule them for the next two weekends.

Members of the public will be able to have a go at an ancient hand-twining rope-making technique and contribute towards twisting harakeke/New Zealand flax into a 300m rope.

The public sessions will now be held this Saturday, October 26, and next Sunday, November 3, at 10am-11.30am and 1pm-2.30pm, outside the historic ropewalk building in Bathgate Park, South Dunedin.

"After being rained out earlier this month, the rope went indoors and is now over 38m long — thanks to the mahi of artists during sessions held with Artsenta and Moana House," Morseth said.

Morseth’s Rope/Walk project aims to explore an important aspect of Dunedin’s industrial history — the commercial manufacture of rope at the Rope Walk building, dating back to the late 1800s. It also offers an environmental and sustainability message.

"This project is a chance to experience making rope with a natural, cultural significant fibre, as well as a time for the community to come together to create something together."

Morseth will be joined by artist Chris Schmelz, who will film and photograph participants’ hands while twining, for a film to be shown later in the year along with the finished rope.

A Master of Fine Arts candidate at the Dunedin School of Art, Morseth is supported in her Rope/Walk project by the Dunedin Dream Brokerage, and receives funding from the Dunedin City Council.