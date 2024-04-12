RSA set for Poppy Day

The Dunedin RSA is gearing up for its annual Poppy Day collection, giving locals the chance to stock up on poppies for Anzac Day while supporting veterans in the region.

This year, the RNZRSA celebrates 102 years of the Poppy Appeal, featuring a poppy campaign running throughout April and culminating in the street collection on Friday, April 19.

Dunedin RSA administrator Sally Turner said the organisation would have about 16 stalls operating throughout the city from 8am to 4pm on April 19.

Thousands of poppies are also being distributed through local schools and 150 businesses, including supermarkets.

"Poppies should be for sale everywhere, so keep an eye out and get yours as we head towards Anzac Day," Mrs Turner said.

In addition, there are posters on display which feature a QR code, which people can scan to make a donation to the Poppy Day cause.

Cadets will also collect on Saturday, April 20, at supermarkets and the Otago Farmers Market.

Poppy Day is the RSA’s main fundraising activity and local donations go to the Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust, which distributes grants to help improve the health and wellbeing of veterans of all ages and their families.