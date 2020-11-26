Santa parade all go, trust chairwoman says

Santa Claus will be coming to town next weekend.

Santa Parade Trust chairwoman Michelle Ellwood said since there were no Covid-19 restrictions in Dunedin, next Sunday’s parade would go ahead.

"We won’t stop unless we are told to," she said.

Crowd favourite floats will be back again, including Barbie, Puss in Boots, Harry Potter, Thunderbirds and community organisations and emergency services.

And, of course, Santa himself.

People are invited to head to the Octagon after the parade for a family Christmas carol concert.

On the day, Santa and his elves will visit the children’s ward of the Dunedin Hospital to drop off presents, some of which have been

made by Otago Corrections Facility prisoners.

"They made the most amazing, beautiful toys," Ms Ellwood said.

With the help of the community, the trust has been able to buy other toys as well.

Ms Ellwood thanked all the "incredible volunteers" who will help on the day.

The parade route will start at The Regent 24 hour Night ’n Day Store in George St, at 3pm, and travel down the main street through the Octagon and finish in Moray Pl by First Church.