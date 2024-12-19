Santa shares Xmas magic

Special message ... Santa Claus is encouraging all to embrace the true meaning of Christmas. He will be at his grotto inside Meridian Mall from 10am to 4pm daily until Christmas Eve. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Q Welcome back to Dunedin, Santa. Do you enjoy visiting the city?

Absolutely! I am always busy when I come here meeting children, but I do like to enjoy seeing some of the local wildlife such as the Royal Albatross colony at Taiaroa Head. Having a splash at the beach is fun, or simply going for a stroll on one of the many wonderful walking tracks. One fun thing I like to do is see how many different bird songs I can hear while walking.

Q With Christmas just around the corner, how are preparations going at the North Pole?

The elves are working diligently, and Mrs Claus is overseeing the operations to ensure we are ready for the big night. It is a busy time, but seeing the joy it brings makes it all worthwhile.

Q How do you manage to deliver gifts to children all over the world in just one night?

Ah, that is one of the great mysteries, isn’t it? Let’s just say a combination of Christmas magic, time zones and a well-planned route helps me make it happen. The reindeer play a crucial role, and the spirit of Christmas fuels us throughout the night.

Q Do you have a special message for the people of Dunedin this Christmas?

I encourage everyone to embrace the true meaning of the season — kindness, generosity and togetherness. Take time to connect with loved ones and perhaps reach out to someone who might need extra cheer. And remember, small acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life.

Q How can we keep the Christmas spirit alive throughout the year?

By carrying the values of compassion and generosity beyond the holidays. Volunteer in your community, support local causes and continue to spread joy wherever you go. The magic of Christmas does not have to be confined to one day; it is something we can nurture all year long.