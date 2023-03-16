Dunedin theatre company SBZ Productions is staging a quartet of shows for Dunedin Fringe 2023 ranging from comedy and absurdist theatre to experimental Chekhov, and a one-man show about Johns.

The series begins with Wonderful, by Dunedin playwright Richard Huber, a two-handed drawing room comedy set in the roaring 1920s, to be staged from March 17-19 at Allen Hall Theatre.

It is the story of the divine Lady Hermione and her loyal butler Roberts, as they grapple with the important issues of modern life and what the actress really said to the bishop.

Absurdist play Out at Sea, by Slawomir Mrozek, will be staged from March 20-22, at the New Athenaeum Theatre.

Starving and stranded on a raft out at sea, characters Fat, Medium and Thin employ a logical application of democratic and other political processes to debate who should be eaten.

Anton Chekhov’s vaudeville farce The Bear, translated by Stuart Young, will be staged at the Mayfair Theatre from March 22-24. The show incorporates clowning, song, and aerial circus.

The John Show, by John Goudge, will be staged from March 23-25 in the Knockabout Studio at the New Athenaeum Theatre.