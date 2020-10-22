Thursday, 22 October 2020

School dedicates week to helping environment

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Kavanagh College enviro prefect Rosa Latton (17, front) and the school's enviro group (back from...
    Kavanagh College enviro prefect Rosa Latton (17, front) and the school's enviro group (back from left) Enviroschools teacher Nina O'Callaghan, Adi Garnett (16), Ellen Redfearn (16), Mata Taua (11), Honey Henare (12), Esther Koudayah (11) and Bronny Wilson (12) hold cards that pupils are giving away to other pupils when they perform positive environmental actions. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    Kavanagh College is dedicating a week to helping the environment.

    This week is Enviro-Week, which involves a range of activities to help reduce waste.

    This included a clothes swap, sustainable mufti day and beeswax wrap workshop.

    Pupils were encouraged to wear sustainable clothes tomorrow, ones they had bought from an op-shop or were made from sustainable materials like wool and cotton.

    A ‘‘waste-free lunch’’ was also encouraged, one of the school’s enviro prefects Rosa Latton said.

    During the school holidays, rubbish, mixed recycling and organic waste bins were installed around the school.

    Enviroschools teacher Nina O'Callaghan said the bins project had been in the pipeline for a few years, so it was great to see them finally in.

    They were funded by The Packaging Forum, a Dunedin City Council waste-minimisation grant and the school.

    Education on how to correctly use the bins was important, so a video was made to show pupils, Mrs O’Callaghan said.

    Anyone seen recycling well around the school was also giving a card to go in the draw to win a prize at the end of the week.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter