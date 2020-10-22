School dedicates week to helping environment

Kavanagh College enviro prefect Rosa Latton (17, front) and the school's enviro group (back from left) Enviroschools teacher Nina O'Callaghan, Adi Garnett (16), Ellen Redfearn (16), Mata Taua (11), Honey Henare (12), Esther Koudayah (11) and Bronny Wilson (12) hold cards that pupils are giving away to other pupils when they perform positive environmental actions. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Kavanagh College is dedicating a week to helping the environment.

This week is Enviro-Week, which involves a range of activities to help reduce waste.

This included a clothes swap, sustainable mufti day and beeswax wrap workshop.

Pupils were encouraged to wear sustainable clothes tomorrow, ones they had bought from an op-shop or were made from sustainable materials like wool and cotton.

A ‘‘waste-free lunch’’ was also encouraged, one of the school’s enviro prefects Rosa Latton said.

During the school holidays, rubbish, mixed recycling and organic waste bins were installed around the school.

Enviroschools teacher Nina O'Callaghan said the bins project had been in the pipeline for a few years, so it was great to see them finally in.

They were funded by The Packaging Forum, a Dunedin City Council waste-minimisation grant and the school.

Education on how to correctly use the bins was important, so a video was made to show pupils, Mrs O’Callaghan said.

Anyone seen recycling well around the school was also giving a card to go in the draw to win a prize at the end of the week.