School puts international pupils on hold

David Hunter. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Taieri College is putting its international pupil programme into "hibernation" next year as a Dunedin host family calls for the Government to open its borders to foreign pupils.

College principal David Hunter said when school began this year, its international programme had nine pupils enrolled.

When The Star visited the college on Tuesday, only five of those pupils remained.

Those pupils were given the choice of enrolling at another school next year or travelling home.

"It wasn’t worth keeping the programme open for five kids so we’ve put it on hold," Mr Hunter said.

The length of the "hibernation" would depend on how long the borders remained closed to international pupils.

"We are determined to get it going again, but it’s not worth it at the moment."

The decision was a "no-brainer" for a number of reasons.

College international director Siale Tunoka was taking leave next year and had obtained work elsewhere.

College homestay and teacher aide Raewyn Loughrey was set to retire.

The classroom used for the programme would become another Year 7 class next year .

"We have 195 Year 7 enrolments — which is pretty high — and I didn’t have a place for them. We were about to tell 25 kids we didn’t have a place for them but now they can [come]."

The school would have a roll of near-capacity of 1200 pupils next year.

A Dunedin woman hosting an international pupil at the college, who asked to remain anonymous to protect the privacy of the girl, said the pupil began living with her in January this year to start Year 11 at the college the following month.

The plan was for the pupil to attend the college for three years and live in her home.

About a month ago, the pupil told her the programme would not be available next year.

Consequently, she would transfer to Columba College next year.

The pupil would change her hosting arrangement next year because her parents wanted their daughter to be living closer to Columba.

About a month ago, the host mother wrote a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asking for the borders to be opened to international pupils next year. The pupils could quarantine with their families in New Zealand before school starts, she said.

Many Dunedin homestay parents relied on the income of international pupils, she said.

Ms Ardern’s office replied saying her letter was forwarded to Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Mr Hipkins had not responded.

"I’d like an answer," the host mother said.

Chris Hipkins. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

On Monday, The Star asked Mr Hipkins when international pupils would be allowed back in New Zealand.

Mr Hipkins said the Government’s border exception allowed 250 tertiary students to enter New Zealand from next month.

He acknowledged that other international education providers, such as high schools, would be disappointed their pupils were not a part of this border exception group.

“Our approach is pragmatic and allows us to carefully manage the demand on our quarantine facilities and the complex nature of bringing students back into the country.

“Allowing these students to travel to New Zealand is a step in the right direction for the international education sector. The Government will review other possible border exceptions, as and when it is safe to do so."