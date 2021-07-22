Thursday, 22 July 2021

Science captures the imagination

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    Tiny Ruins (Holly Fullbrook) performed twice to full houses under the 4m replica moon at Hanover...
    Tiny Ruins (Holly Fullbrook) performed twice to full houses under the 4m replica moon at Hanover Hall during the NZ International Science Festival. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    Science in all its many and fascinating forms caught the imagination of the public, who went along to New Zealand International Science Festival events in droves.

    Festival director Dan Hendra was delighted with the success of the festival, which had many sold-out events and high attendance levels across the board.

    Two new events, the ‘‘Our Moon’’ exhibition and associated events and the Virtual Reality and Gaming Centre, attracted more than 5000 people, he said.

    ‘‘We structured the Virtual Reality and Gaming Centre so that people got to spend half an hour experiencing the games, and that worked really well,’’ Mr Hendra said.

    The ‘‘Our Moon: Then, Now and Beyond’’ exhibition at Hanover Hall, featuring a 4m replica moon created by British artist Luke Jerram, had caught the imagination of many people.

    ‘‘The events we had around the moon, such as yoga, children’s story time and two performances by Tiny Ruins, were all very popular,’’ he said.

    ‘‘Every morning, we had 40 to 50 small children listening to stories under the moon — it was pretty special.’’

    Innovations, such as the walking trail around the central city to venues and events, had also proven popular.

    The programme of talks and sessions for adults, hosted by Petridish in Stafford St, had also been a great success, attracting between 65 and 120 people each night.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter